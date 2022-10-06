Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.31. 11,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,198. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.