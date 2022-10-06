Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.