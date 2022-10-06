Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $126.79. 29,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

