Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.