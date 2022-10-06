Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 233,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

