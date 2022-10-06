Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 10,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

