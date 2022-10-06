Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 6,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

