Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 13.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

