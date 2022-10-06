Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $207.32. 13,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.