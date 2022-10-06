Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

