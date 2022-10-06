Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.97. 104,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

