Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.