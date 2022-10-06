Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTI traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.