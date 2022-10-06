Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 45,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

