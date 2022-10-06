Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Up 4.7%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.66. 21,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,394,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $837.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 1.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 256,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Velo3D by 90.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.