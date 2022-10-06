Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

