Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

