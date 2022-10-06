Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.