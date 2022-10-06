Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 9,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,366,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

