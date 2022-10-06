Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.21. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.
Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
