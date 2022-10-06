Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.21. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VORB. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

