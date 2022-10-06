Voice Street Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,960.00 (VST)

Voice Street (VST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Voice Street token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Voice Street has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voice Street has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $96,960.00 worth of Voice Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voice Street alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.86 or 0.99972328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Voice Street Profile

Voice Street is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2022. Voice Street’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,833,328 tokens. Voice Street’s official Twitter account is @voicestreetnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Voice Street is voicestreet.medium.com. Voice Street’s official website is www.voicestreet.org.

Buying and Selling Voice Street

According to CryptoCompare, “Voice Street (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Voice Street has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Voice Street is 0.05252256 USD and is down -11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $89,552.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.voicestreet.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voice Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voice Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voice Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voice Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voice Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.