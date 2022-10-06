Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $32.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

