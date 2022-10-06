Vulture Peak Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,457.00 (VPK)

Vulture Peak (VPK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Vulture Peak has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Vulture Peak has a market capitalization of $121,611.48 and approximately $9,457.00 worth of Vulture Peak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulture Peak token can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulture Peak alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Vulture Peak Profile

Vulture Peak’s launch date was February 16th, 2022. Vulture Peak’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,945,243 tokens. Vulture Peak’s official Twitter account is @vulture_peak and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulture Peak’s official message board is medium.com/@vulture_peak/vulture-peak-a-community-driven-launchpad-and-an-investment-fund-755697fe26c1. The official website for Vulture Peak is vulturepeak.io.

Buying and Selling Vulture Peak

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulture Peak (VPK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vulture Peak has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vulture Peak is 0.04139509 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,660.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulturepeak.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulture Peak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulture Peak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulture Peak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulture Peak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulture Peak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.