Wakanda Inu (WKD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $436,119.12

Wakanda Inu (WKD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Wakanda Inu has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wakanda Inu has a market cap of $436,119.12 and approximately $29,429.00 worth of Wakanda Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wakanda Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wakanda Inu Profile

Wakanda Inu’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Wakanda Inu’s total supply is 185,514,622,488,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,244,753,003,541 tokens. The official website for Wakanda Inu is www.wakandainu.com. Wakanda Inu’s official Twitter account is @wakandainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wakanda Inu is wakandainu.medium.com.

Wakanda Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wakanda Inu (WKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wakanda Inu has a current supply of 185,514,622,488,661 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wakanda Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $107,473.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wakandainu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wakanda Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wakanda Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wakanda Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

