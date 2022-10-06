Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.17. 111,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a market cap of $358.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

