Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 33.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

