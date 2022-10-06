WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

In related news, insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley 84,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

