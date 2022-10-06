WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
In related news, insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 84,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th.
