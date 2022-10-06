Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Trading Down 3.5%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.77 and last traded at $160.84. Approximately 22,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,985.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 184,917 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

