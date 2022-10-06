Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.46 million during the quarter.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

