WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 27,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 12,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 2.58% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

