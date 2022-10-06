WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 62.94% of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

WBIG stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

