WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 6,948 Shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF comprises about 2.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 58.08% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Stock Performance

WBIT stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

