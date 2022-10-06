WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 62.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $56.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.