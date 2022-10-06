WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 299,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 266,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 362,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BEN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,882,915 shares of company stock valued at $59,254,262. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

