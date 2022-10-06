WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.