WBI Investments Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

