WBI Investments Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2,463.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,233 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.