WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.87 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

