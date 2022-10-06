WBI Investments Inc. Invests $7.51 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000. CSX makes up about 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.