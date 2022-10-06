WBI Investments Inc. Sells 42,833 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,833 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 415,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 109,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.