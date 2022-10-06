WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,412,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,464,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

