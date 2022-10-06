WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 2.9%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $181.07 and last traded at $181.07. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 75,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in WD-40 by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

