Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $48.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

