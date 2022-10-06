Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Welltower Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

