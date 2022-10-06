Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.
Welltower Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
