Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.
NYSE WELL opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
