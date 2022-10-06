Westaim (CVE:WED) Shares Down 1.2%

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56. 55,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 78,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 30.48 and a current ratio of 30.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$361.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

