Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.33. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 12,946 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.
In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
