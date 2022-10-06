Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.33. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 12,946 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.