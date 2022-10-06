Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $72.06 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 37.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.18% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $72,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 22,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,737. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.