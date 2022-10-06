Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $214,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,799. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

