Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Mosaic accounts for about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,980. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

